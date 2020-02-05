PH’s first case of nCoV now recovering, still under observation — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said that the 38-year-old Chinese woman, the country’s first recorded case of novel coronavirus, is now recovering at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

In a statement, Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said that the patient no longer has a fever and the virus in her body already subsided.

“‘Yung first case natin, wala na talaga siyang sakit for the past week… no fever, no cough, no colds,” Domingo said.

However, the health department noted that the Chinese woman is still under observation since the latest result of her laboratories tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, DOH confirmed a 60-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China is the third case of the said virus in the country.

The patient reportedly arrived in Cebu via Hongkong last January and had traveled to Bohol. Upon arrival, the woman went to a hospital for consultation after experiencing a fever last January 22.

Last week, a 44-year-old Chinese man who died of acute respiratory disease in Manila was confirmed to be the second case of nCoV in the country.

As of Wednesday, the country has recorded 133 suspected cases of novel coronavirus infection—115 of whom are admitted at hospitals while 16 others were already discharged.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China, where the said virus originated, continuously soars and is now close to 500.

