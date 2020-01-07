PHL’s inflation rate jumps to 2.5% in December 2019

The country’s inflation rate jumps to 2.5% in December 2019, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) revealed on Tuesday.

The latest figure is higher than the 1.3% recorded in November in the same year and lower than the 5.1% in December 2018. It was also tempered in the continuous surge of rice prices in the market.

In a press conference, Deputy National Statistician Rosalinda Bautista said that the main source of the upward trend was the “annual increase in the index of transport.” The annual increment in food and non-alcoholic beverages also pushed up the overall inflation in December 2019.

The heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index rose by 1.7%, while transportation costs picked up by 2.2%. Higher annual increases were noticed in the indices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 18.4%; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, 1.9%; and furnishing, household equipment, and routine maintenance of the house, 3.1%.

Bautista also pointed out that the recent onslaught of typhoons Tisoy and Ursula last month also made vegetables, fish, and fruits more expensive.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), volatility in global oil prices and the potential impact of African swine fever are the main upside risks to inflation in 2020. Geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainty are likely to continue to be the main downside risks to inflation.