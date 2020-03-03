PHL to repatriate 148 nationals in Macau amidst COVID-19 scare

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is preparing to repatriate 148 Filipinos amidst the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Tuesday, March 3, that the Filipino nationals will return to the Philippines via a chartered flight.

Panelo also revealed that Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is arranging the repatriation of their 48 active members in Macau via a commercial flight.

The Palace official did not divulge when the Filipinos will be repatriated or whether they will be quarantined at the Athletes’ Village of the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Panelo, meanwhile, assured the public that the the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) is on top of the situation regarding the COVID-19.

“The Office of the President recognizes its concrete efforts in battling the said virus as we aim to protect the safety and health of our people,” he said in a statement.

In January, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation to bar the entry of foreign nationals and non-holders of Philippines passports from Macau as part of its measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Philippines also banned travel to Macau, a special administrative region of China where the COVID-19 originated.

In February, the DFA exempted Filipino workers from the travel ban as long as they execute a declaration stating their awareness of the risks involved.