PHL starts process of terminating VFA with USA – Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippine government to start the process of terminating the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States of America.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo confirmed this development on Friday, Jan. 24.

“The process of starting it has commenced or will commence today,” Panelo told reporters in Malacanang.

Under Article IX of the VFA, the agreement will expire within 180 days after ‘either party gives the other party notice in writing that it desires to terminate the agreement’.

Panelo explained that President Dutrerte decided to terminate the VFA not only because of the cancellation of the US visa of former Philippine National Police chief and incumbent senator Ronald Dela Rosa but because of an ‘accumulation of many factors and considerations’.

“When you assail the sovereignty of one state, napakabigat iyon,” Panelo said.

“They have been intruding into our domestic affairs, bullying us into submission. We cannot allow that. Meanwhile, they are having privileges here pagkatapos they are treating us this way” he added.

Panelo said that the relationship between the Philippines and the USA ‘is not as warm as before’.

“It’s lukewarm,” he said.

Panelo further revealed that US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim sought a meeting with Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea possibly to discuss ‘the latest development’ on the relationship between the two countries.

President Duterte threatened on Friday, Jan. 23, to terminate the VFA if the American government will not reverse the cancellation of the visa of Dela Rosa within a month.