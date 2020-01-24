Top Stories

PHL starts process of terminating VFA with USA – Palace

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: With the USS-Wasp in the background, U.S. Marines ride an amphibious assault vehicle during the amphibious landing exercises of the U.S.-Philippines war games promoting bilateral ties at a military camp in Zambales province, Philippines, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippine government to start the process of terminating the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States of America.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo confirmed this development on Friday, Jan. 24.

The process of starting it has commenced or will commence today,” Panelo told reporters in Malacanang.

Under Article IX of the VFA, the agreement will expire within 180 days after ‘either party gives the other party notice in writing that it desires to terminate the agreement’.

Panelo explained that President Dutrerte decided to terminate the VFA not only because of the cancellation of the US visa of former Philippine National Police chief and incumbent senator Ronald Dela Rosa but because of an ‘accumulation of many factors and considerations’.

When you assail the sovereignty of one state, napakabigat iyon,” Panelo said.

They have been intruding into our domestic affairs, bullying us into submission. We cannot allow that. Meanwhile, they are having privileges here pagkatapos they are treating us this way” he added.

Panelo said that the relationship between the Philippines and the USA ‘is not as warm as before’.

“It’s lukewarm,” he said.

Panelo further revealed that US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim sought a meeting with Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea possibly to discuss ‘the latest development’ on the relationship between the two countries.

President Duterte threatened on Friday, Jan. 23, to terminate the VFA if the American government will not reverse the cancellation of the visa of Dela Rosa within a month.

Related articles:

  1. Prez Duterte threatens to terminate VFA with US over Sen. Bato’s visa cancellation
  2. All-out war against illegal gambling starts; High-value targets identified – PNP
  3. Palace denies Duterte creating ‘culture of impunity’
  4. Bato: two discharged narco-generals underwent due process
  5. Prez Duterte says ‘no’ to Trump invitation to US special ASEAN Summit

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*