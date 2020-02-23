PHL, Russia to sign labor agreement soon – DOLE

Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment will soon finalize a bilateral labor agreement with Moscow, Russia.

“We are confident that the BLA with Moscow will soon be finalized in line with our commitment to provide protection and support for OFWs as we continue to see increasing demand for our workers in that part of the world,” DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

Citing a report made by the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Berlin, Germany, Bello said that both Philippines and Russia are keen on signing a BLA amid burgeoning requirement for skilled and semi-skilled workers in the latter country.

DOLE also mentioned that Moscow recently amended a law relating to local employment of local skilled workers in order to accomodate foreign workers.

Bello previously ordered the DOLE office in Berlin to extend their services in order to cover Russia and to actively pursue a BLA with Moscow.

The DOLE chief also said that 1,000 Overseas Filipino Workers in Russia have registered for membership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

“We are elated by their decision to register with OWWA as members, and as such will now allow them to have insurance coverage,” Bello said.

“Their membership will also enable them to access free skills and entrepreneurship training, not to mention scholarship for their children, return and reintegration preparedness and other programs,” he added.

DOLE said that the Philippine Embassy in Moscow recently held an outreach program to entice to register or renew their membership with OWWA.

Labor Attache Delmer Cruz reported that majority of OFWs in Russia have transferred directly from Hong Kong, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.