PHL receives 40,000 testing kits, two ventilators from Singapore

Singapore donated 40,000 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) testing kits to the Philippines on Saturday, March 28.

Aside from the testing kits, the Singaporean Embassy in Manila also turned over two ventilators from the Temasek Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Singapore, to the Philippines.

“These additional test kits will supplement Singapore’s earlier donation to allow more people to have an early diagnosis, while the ventilators will be crucial for the survival of severe COVID-19 cases,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Singapore will continue to work on ways in which we can contribute to the Philippines’ effort to contain and defeat COVID-19,” the Embassy added.

Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Gerard Ho, and Chief of Protocol and Presidential Assistant for Foreign Affairs Robert Borje oversaw the receipt of the testing kits, and ventilators at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay.

Singapore previously donated 3,000 testing kits and a Polymerase Chain Reaction Machine to the Philippines.