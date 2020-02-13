PHL lifts deployment ban in Kuwait

The Philippine government on Thursday announced that it is lifting its deployment ban against Kuwait.

During a press conference, Department of Labor and Employment Sec. Silvestre Bello III confirmed that the Philippines and Kuwait have reached an agreement for better working conditions for all Overseas Filipino Workers.

Aside from this, the Kuwaiti government also agreed on pressing charges against the employers of Jeanelyn Villavende.

According to the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, Villavende was already dead when she was brought to the hospital. Bello stated then while waiting for the result of the autopsy of the victim that the deployment ban in Kuwait will rely on the said result.

Bello clarified that OFWs are now allowed to use their cellphones even at work and employers are prohibited from keeping their passports.

The OFWs are given one paid day off and their working hours should be indicated in their contract.

Part of the new working condition agreement is that employees are not allowed to transfer employers without a written consent from the Philippine Labor Attache in Kuwait.

In 2018, the Philippine government announced a partial deployment ban in Kuwait after the death of Joana Demafelis who was found stuck inside a freezer of her employers’ abandoned house a year after she went missing.

In September of last year, the Syrian court found Demafelis’ lady employer Mouna Ali Hassoun guilty of murder, while her husband, Nader Essam Assaf, who’s also charged with murder is in a Lebanese prison where is trial is being heard.

President Rodrigo Duterte also agreed to lift the temporary deployment ban after the two countries settled with new working conditions for the OFWs.

