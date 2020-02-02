PHL expands travel ban to whole China, Hong Kong, and Macau to prevent further spread of 2019-nCoV

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation to temporarily ban any person from China and its special administrative regions from entering the Philippines as part of the country’s measures to contain and neutralize the 2019 novel-coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

The special administrative regions of China include Macau and Hong Kong.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said that Philippines will also temporarily ban the entry of people, who within 14 days prior to their arrival in the Philippines, went to China or its special administrative regions.

The ban covers all nationalities except Filipino citizens and holders of permanent resident visas issued by the Philippine government.

Filipinos and Permanet Resident Visa holders who come from any place in China and its Special Administrative Regions, however, will be placed in quarantine for a mandatory period of 14 days.

President Duterte has also approved the recommendation to temporarily ban Filipinos from travelling to China, Macau, and Hong Kong, along with establishment of a repatriation and quarantine facilities.

Medialdea directed all heads of departments, agencies, offices, and instrumentalities of the government, Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations, Government Financial Institutions, State Universities and Colleges, and Local Government Units to adopt, coordinate and implement the said guidelines, and such other guidelines that the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases may subsequently issue.

Medialdea said that the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and other law government agencies will be on standby, and provide the necessary assistance to ensure the implementation of the directives from the President.

Medialdea added that the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases also has the authority to ban the entry of travellers from other areas with confirmed widespread 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease (ARD).

Aside from Philippines and China, the World Health Organization has confirmed cases of the 2019-nCoV ARD in 21 countries including Japan, Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, United States of America, Canada, France, Finland, Germany,Italy, Russian Federation, Spain Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

“We assure the Filipino people that the directives issued by the President as well as the protocols being implemented as well as succeeding ones are all geared for the safety of our countrymen and will last until the danger of the dreaded disease has ceased,” Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo also urged the public to follow the advice of the Department of Health and to strictly observe measures undertaken on personal hygiene like regularly washing of the hands and wearing surgical masks when going around crowded areas when one has coughs and colds or has a fever.

The World Health Organization confirmed on Sunday, Feb.2, the second case of 2019-nCoV and the first-ever death outside of China in the Philippines.