PHIVOLCS warns eruptions can happen anywhere in Taal Volcano island

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) warned the public on Wednesday, Jan. 22, that an eruption can happen anywhere in the Taal Volcano island and not just in its main crater

PHIVOLCS Director Usec. Renato Solidum stressed that the volcano island has 47 known craters, and all of them can release steam.

Solidum said that they have even located some craters underneath Taal Lake.

“Ang pangunahing nilalabasan ng pag-sabog ay itong main crater pero paminsan-minsan may mga pagsabog sa gilid,” Solidum said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

PHIVOLCS has recommended declaring the whole volcano island as a permanent danger zone since it puts at risk the lives of people living there.

“Ang ibig sabihin lang ng craters na iyan ay lahat ng tumitira diyan ay delikado,” Solidum added.

Meanwhile, Solidum said that the possibility of a major eruption remains since PHIVOLCS continue to monitor earthquakes and movement of magma underneath Taal Volcano.

Alert levek 4 remains raised over Taal Volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption can happen within hours to days.