PHIVOLCS: Taal Volcano lowered to Alert Level 1, remains unrest

Taal Volcano’s alert level has been lowered to Level 1 after a decrease in the volcanic earthquakes and surface activity at the main crater, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

In an advisory, the state seismologists said that Alert Level 1, however, is still an “abnormal condition” and “should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or the threat of an eruption has disappeared.

The alert level may be upgraded should parameters “forewarn of renewed unrest,” PHIVOLCS added.

Sudden steam-driven eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and volcanic gas expulsions may occur.

The entry into Taal’s permanent danger zone, particularly the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure, must be strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, local government units are advised to check previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to stay precautious by developing measures in case the volcano increases its activities.

Taal Volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, has spewed ashes and lavas on January 12 and 13 and has been raised to Alert Level 4, affecting thousands of families living in the nearby areas.