PHIVOLCS records less earthquakes but major eruption of Taal Volcano still possible

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has recorded less earthquakes around Taal Volcano from 5:00AM on Thursday, Jan. 16, and from 5:00AM on Friday, Jan. 17.

PHIVOLCS Director Usec. Renato Solidum said that they registered 65 earthquakes in the said period.

However, Solidum stressed that the decreased number of earthquakes does not mean that a major eruption will no longer occur. Taal remains dangerous.

The sensors of PHIVOLCS in Taal Volcano island have also recorded 994 volcanic earthquakes. Out of the said number, 29 are low frequency earthquakes. Solidum explained that this meant that magma continues to move underneath the volcano.

“Mukhang sa taas ay kumakalma pero itong mga lindol, although bumaba siya ng bilang ng bahagya, ay nagpapahiwatig pa rin ito na meron pa rin pagkilos ang bulkan,” Solidum explained in an interview with DZRH.

Solidum also noted that they have observed that fissures in the municipalities of Lemery, Agoncillo, Talisay, and San Nicolas have widened and that a new fissure occurred in the northern slope of Taal Volcano.

The undersecretary for the Department of Sciene and Technology further mentioned that the water in Taal Lake has receded.

“Itong mga lindol, pagbitak na lumalapad, pagkakaroon ng mga fissure sa island, at pagbaba ng tubig sa lawa ay nangangahulugan meron pressure dahil sa umaakyat na magma,” Solidum stressed.

“Ito ay nanatiling banta na kung sakaling umabot sa ibabaw ay magpapatuloy ang pagsabog ng bulkan,” he added.

Solidum also mentioned that Taal Volcano have been releasing dark gray ash plumes up to 800 meters tall.

“Ibig sabihin may laman iyon maliban sa usok,” he explained.