PHIVOLCS records increase in sulfur oxide emission, earthquakes in Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has recorded more sulfur dioxide and earthquakes around Taal Volcano in Batangas.

In a bulletin issued at 8:00AM on Friday, Jan. 24, PHIVOLCS said that the sulfur dioxide emission of Taal Volcano went up to an average of 224 tonnes per day from the previous 142 tonnes per day.

Taal Volcano also continues to produce weak to moderate emission of of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high from its Main Crater.

As of 8:00AM, the Taal Volcano Network has recorded 486 volcanic earthquakes, including four low-frequency earthquakes, in the last 24 hours.

Since Jan. 12, the Philippine Seismic Network plotted a total of 738 volcanic earthquakes, including 176 earthquakes with magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1.

PHIVOLCS has yet to lift Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption can happen within hours to days.