PHIVOLCS raise Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano in Batangas on Sunday, Jan. 12.

In a bulletin, PHIVOLCS said that Taal Volcano has escalated its eruptive activity as of 2:04PM,

The volcano has also generated an eruption plume 1-kilometer-high which is accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes in the Taal Volcano Island and in the barangays of Agoncillo, Batangas.

The agency added that ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal.

“In view of the above, DOST-PHIVOLCS is now raising the alert status of Taal from Alert Level to Alert Level 3. This mean that there is magmatic intrusion that is likely driving the current activity,” the bulletin read.

PHIVOLCS has recommended the evacuation of people in Taal Volcano Island and high risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas ‘due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami’.

The agency also reminded the public that Taal Volcano is a Permanent Danger Zone, and that people cannot enter the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel.

PHIVOLCs advised communities around the Taal Lake shore to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances related to the ongoing unrest.