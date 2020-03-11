PHIVOLCS: Mount Kanlaon raised to Alert Level 1 over ‘unrest’

The status of Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island has been raised to Alert Level 1 signifying an ‘abnormal’ condition, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said on Wednesday.

In an advisory, the state volcanologist said that Kanlaon has “entered a period of unrest” following the 80 volcanic earthquakes recorded since Monday, March 9 and 77 low-frequency events associated with magmatic fluids beneath the volcano’s edifice.

PHIVOLCS added that the increase in Kanlaon Volcano’s activity may be succeeded by sudden and hazardous steam-driven eruptions.

“These parameters indicate that volcanic processes are underway deep beneath the edifice that may be caused by deep-seated degassing or hydrothermal activity or magmatic intrusion,” the advisory reads.

PHIVOLCS also advised the public that entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone is prohibited. Civil aviation authorities were also asked to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ejects from any sudden steam-driven eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

Kanlaon, which straddles the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, is one of the country’s active volcanoes

It last erupted in June 2016 and spewed ash of about 1,312 ft (400 m) to the sky.