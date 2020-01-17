PHIVOLCS denies extending danger zone around Taal Volcano to 17 kilometers

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) belied rumors that they extended the danger zone around Taal Volcano to 17 kilometers.

PHIVOLCS Director Usec. Renato Solidum stressed on Friday, Jan. 17, that the danger zone remains at 14 kilometers.

“Nagtataka nga ako kung bakit nagkaroon ng mga ganoon balita,” Solidum said in an interview with DZRH.

The PHIVOLCS official also clarified that they only recommended the total evacuation of high-risk areas within the 14 kilometers radius from the main crater of Taal Volcano.

Solidum said that there are areas within 14-kilometer radius zone that are not prone to the danger posed by Taal Volcano, and does not need to be evacuated from.

“Yung Tagaytay Ridge nasa loob ng 14 kilometers iyon pero hindi ito kasama doon sa identified na mapanganib sa base surge,” Solidum explained.

“Hindi naman sila recommended to evacuate from site,” he added.

Alert Level 4 remains raised over Taal Volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption can happen within hours or days.