Top Stories

Philippines stops issuing visas on arrival to Chinese nationals on virus fears

by DZRH News Online
A worker in protective suits checks the temperature of a passenger arriving at the Xianning North Station on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Xianning, a city bordering Wuhan to the north, in Hubei province, China January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration will temporarily stop issuing tourist visas on arrival to Chinese nationals to help ensure the country remained free of the new coronavirus, its head said on Tuesday.

“We are taking this proactive measure to slow down travel, and possibly help prevent the entry of the 2019-nCov,” Jaime Morente, the bureau’s commissioner said in a statement.

The virus outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has infected more than 4,000 people in China and killed more than 100.

Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal and the United States.

Related articles:

  1. Chinese virus-hit city of Wuhan closes transport networks: state media
  2. BI deports 46 Chinese nationals due to cyber fraud
  3. 80 Chinese nationals arrested in Taguig
  4. Prez Duterte opposes deportation of Chinese nationals working in the Philippines
  5. Here’s why Winnie the Pooh is trending prior to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in PHL

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*