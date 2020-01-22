Nation

Philippines revises down third quarter GDP growth to 6.0% year-on-year

by DZRH News Online
FILE PHOTO: Workers install steel rods to fortify the foundation at a construction area, high on top of a building in Makati City, metro Manila, Philippines January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine economic growth in the third quarter of 2019 was revised to 6.0% from 6.2%, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The revisions followed changes to data from construction, transport, storage, communication and other services sectors, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on its website.

Official data on fourth quarter and 2019 full-year gross domestic product growth will be released on Jan. 23.

The domestic economy probably expanded 6.5% in the December quarter, according to a Reuters’ poll.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

