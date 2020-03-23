Philippines reports 82 new COVID-19 cases: total cases now at 462

The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday a total of 82 new COVID-19 cases, the country’s record-high increase within a day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 462.

New deaths

In an advisory, DOH also said that the number of fatalities rose to 33 after eight new deaths were recorded.

The information on the eight new fatalities are as follows:

PH 281 – a 57-year old male from Mandaluyong City with no travel history who died on March 19 of septic shock, severe pneumonia, and COVID-19. He also had acute kidney injury secondary to pre-renal azotemia, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension.

– a 71-year old male from Quezon City with no history of travel or exposure to a known COVID-19 case. He died on March 20, the same day he tested positive for the disease. His cause of death was septic shock, community-acquired high-risk pneumonia, and COVID-19. He also had acute kidney injury secondary to pre-renal azotemia, cardiomyopathy secondary to ischemic heart disease, and diabetes mellitus. PH 279 – a 73-year old male from San Juan City with no travel history. He died on March 16 but his COVID-19 test results only came back positive four days later. He died of septic shock and community-acquired high-risk pneumonia but also had chronic kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and ischemic heart disease.

– an 89-year old male from Bulacan who had a history of exposure to a known COVID-19 case. He died on March 20 but his COVID-19 test results only came back positive the next day. He died of myocardial infarction, pneumonia, and multiple electrolyte imbalance but also had acute kidney injury and benign prostatic hyperplasia. PH 328 – a 74-year old male from Quezon City with no travel history. He died on March 13 but only tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21. He died of acute respiratory failure secondary to community-acquired pneumonia. He also had hypertension and kidney disease.

– a 65-year old male from Quezon City with no travel history who died on March 21, the same day he tested positive for COVID-19. He died of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, and pneumonia, but also had hypertension and kidney disease. PH 367 – a 78-year old Filipino male from Parañaque City who died on March 22 of acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, community-acquired high-risk pneumonia, and COVID-19. He also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

New recoveries

The number of recoveries, on the other hand, soared to 18 following the recovery of another patient.

The newly recovered patient is PH 73, a hypertensive 54-year old Filipino male from Manila with a history of travel to Thailand and exposure to a known COVID-19 case.

He was asymptomatic when he was discharged on March 21 after testing negative for COVID-19 once.

The increasing number of confirmed cases, as per Health Usec Maria Rosario Vergeire, was due to the increased testing capacity of laboratories.