Philippines reports 636 confirmed COVID-19 cases: death toll climbs to 38

The Philippines on Wednesday, March 25, reported 84 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 636.

Of the said number, 26 have recovered and 38 patients have died, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

New recoveries

In an advisory, DOH said that six patients have recovered which brings the total number of the country’s recoveries to 26.

The information about the new recoveries are as follows:

PH 95 – a hypertensive 64-year-old Filipino female from Batangas with a travel history in Italy. She experienced onset symptoms on March 6 before she was confirmed with COVID-19 on March 14. The patient was discharged on March 24 asymptomatic with 2 negative results.

PH 10 – a 57-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with travel history from Taiwan. The patient experienced onset symptoms on February 20 before he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 8. He was discharged on March 23 asymptomatic with 2 negative results. He has other comorbidities such as asthma and diabetes mellitus.

PH 18 – a 41-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with travel history from Taiwan. The patient experience onset symptoms on February 28 before he was confirmed with COVID-19 on March 9. He was discharged on March 24 asymptomatic with 2 negative results.

PH 82 – is a 66-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel and exposure history. He experienced onset symptoms on March 5 and was confirmed positive with COVID-19 on March 14. The patient has been discharged last March 24 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.

PH 31 – a 28-year-old Filipino female from San Juan City with exposure to a known COVID-19 case. She had onset symptoms on March 1 and was tested positive for the viral disease on March 10. She was discharged on March 22 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.

PH 23 – a 30-year-old Filipino female residing in San Juan City with no travel and exposure history. The patient, who experienced onset symptoms on March 3, tested positive for COVID-19 last March 7. She was discharged on March 24 asymptomatic with 2 negative results.

New fatalities

The DOH also reported 3 additional deaths. The total number of fatalities in the country due to COVID-19 is now at 38.

The information on the three new fatalities are as follows: