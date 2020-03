The Philippines reported on Saturday 32 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the number of total confirmed cases to 262.

In an advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) also said that another patient died from the viral disease, while five others have recovered.

As of Saturday, the death toll in the country for COVID-19 is now at 19 while a total of 13 patients have recovered.

DOH has yet to release the details of the report.