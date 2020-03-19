Top Stories

Philippines reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, total number climbs to 217

by Christhel Cuazon
Faculty members wearing masks use thermometers to check the temperature of guardians fetching students, amid coronavirus outbreak fears in a Chinese school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Jan. 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Philippines on Thursday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 217.

In its case bulletin, the Department of Health also announced that another patient, identified as PH20 a 48-year-old Filipino male from Cavite who had travel history in Japan and was admitted to RITM, recovered from the viral disease.

The patient said to have been discharged after testing negative from COVID-19 twice.

He is the 8th patient who recovered from the said virus.

Meanwhile, DOH made clarifications regarding one of the reported deaths on Wednesday.

It was earlier reported that PH57, a 65-year-old Filipino male is from Bulacan and not Pasig City. Upon further validation, it was discovered that a family member of the fatality were the ones who lives there.

As of Thursday, the number of mortalities for COVID-19 remains at 17.

