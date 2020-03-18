PHL records 202 total cases of COVID-19; death toll climbs to 17

The Philippines recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 202.
In an advisory, the Department of Health (DOH) also reports three additional deaths, total number tallies to 17.
The following are the details of the new fatalities:
- PH201 was a 58-yo Filipino male from Lanao del Sur with travel history to Malaysia. He was admitted to Amai Pakpak Medical Center on March 10. He died March 17 from acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and had diabetes. He tested positive March 18.
- PH57 was a 65-yo Filipino male from Pasig with travel history to London. He was admitted at The Medical City on March 10 and tested positive March 13. He died March 17 due to ARDS secondary to COVID-19 and pneumonia. He had hypertension and diabetes.
- PH160 was an 86-yo Filipino female from San Juan with no history of travel or exposure. She was admitted at Cardinal Santos Medical Center on March 16, and died March 17 due to septic shock, secondary to pneumonia and COVID-19. She had chronic kidney and heart diseases.
Meanwhile, 3 patients have also recovered from the viral disease today.
- PH15 is a 24-year-old male from Makati with travel history to UAE. He was admitted March 7 at Makati Medical Center and has tested negative twice for COVID-19. He was discharged on March 15.
- PH26 is a 34-year-old Filipino male from Camarines Sur, one of the two repatriates from MV Diamond Princess. He tested positive on March 10. As confirmed by JB Lingad Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, he has tested negative twice for COVID-19.
- PH13 is a 34-year-old male from Quezon City with travel history to Australia. He was admitted at Makati Medical Center on March 6 and tested positive on March 9. He has tested negative once for COVID-19, with the second test awaiting results. He was discharged on March 15.