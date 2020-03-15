Philippines records 140 COVID-19 cases; death toll rose to 11

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded 29 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing a total of 140 cases in the Philippines.

[2 of 2] Listahan at detalye ng 140 kaso ng COVID-18 sa Pilipinas as of 12nn, March 15 | @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/GgOGWw5Om8 — Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities rose to 11, as per their advisory.

BREAKING: Kaso ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas, pumalo na sa 140 matapos madagdagan ng 29 na kumpirmadong kaso ngayong araw | @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/8W6Xdr8L0S — Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) March 15, 2020

The new fatalities were identified as Patients 9, 54, and 39 while the deaths recorded on Saturday were those of Patients 89 and 79.

Patient 89 (PH89 ) is a 67-year-old Filipino male from San Fernando, Pampanga. He died of acute respiratory failure on March 11 but had several pre-existing medical conditions.

) is a 67-year-old Filipino male from San Fernando, Pampanga. He died of acute respiratory failure on March 11 but had several pre-existing medical conditions. Patient 79 (PH79) is a 68-year-old male Makati City resident with no travel history or exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case. He died of acute respiratory failure on March 13 but also had other medical conditions such as hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

is a 68-year-old male Makati City resident with no travel history or exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case. He died of acute respiratory failure on March 13 but also had other medical conditions such as hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Patient 9 (PH9 ) is an 86-year-old American male residing in Marikina City with a history of travel to the United States and South Korea. He died on Saturday due to multiple organ failure, septic shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and also had several other underlying medical conditions.

) is an 86-year-old American male residing in Marikina City with a history of travel to the United States and South Korea. He died on Saturday due to multiple organ failure, septic shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and also had several other underlying medical conditions. Patient 54 (PH54) is a 40-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with no travel history or exposure to known COVID-19 cases. He died of acute respiratory distress syndrome on Sunday.

is a 40-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with no travel history or exposure to known COVID-19 cases. He died of acute respiratory distress syndrome on Sunday. Patient 39 (PH39) is a 64-year-old male from Negros Oriental who had recently traveled to Greenhills in San Juan City. He died of chronic renal disease on Sunday. Provincial authorities have identified him as a town councilor.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier stated that confirmed cases are expected to rise as more testing will be done.

Following the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte, Metro Manila has been placed on community quartine starting March 15, Sunday until April 14.