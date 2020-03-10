Top Stories

DOH clarifies: Philippines records 9 more cases of COVID-19, totals at 33

by Christhel Cuazon
Airport personnel monitor a thermal scanner as passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Philippines, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

UPDATED — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday corrected their earlier report saying that only 9 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country have been recorded.

The said number brings a total of 33 confirmed CoVid 19 cases in the country.

Earlier, DOH posted on its social media account that 11 new cases have been recorded. However, during the press briefing, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire clarified that the number was meant for the samples.

“We’d like to apologize for that… There was this post coming from the health emergency meeting… wherein they initially reported the 35 cases… It was supposed to be DOH initially issuing out these kinds of numbers,” she said.

Vergeire added that the new cases are currently confined at the following hospitals: Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan, Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan, and San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the country due to the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Under the said proclamation, all government agencies and local government units are ordered to cooperate and mobilize resources to combat the virus.

 

Related articles:

  1. DOH clarifies: No confirmed cases of Filipino with COVID-19 in South Korea
  2. DOH confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19, total number at 20
  3. Prez Duterte says confirmed COVID-19 cases in PH now at 24
  4. DOH creates contact-tracing team after 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in PH
  5. Philippines confirms four new COVID-19 cases; bringing total to 10

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*