DOH clarifies: Philippines records 9 more cases of COVID-19, totals at 33

UPDATED — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday corrected their earlier report saying that only 9 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country have been recorded.

The said number brings a total of 33 confirmed CoVid 19 cases in the country.

Earlier, DOH posted on its social media account that 11 new cases have been recorded. However, during the press briefing, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire clarified that the number was meant for the samples.

“We’d like to apologize for that… There was this post coming from the health emergency meeting… wherein they initially reported the 35 cases… It was supposed to be DOH initially issuing out these kinds of numbers,” she said.

FLASH: @DOHgovph, nilinaw na 33 lang ang kumpirmadong kaso ng #COVID19 sa bansa at hindi 35 tulad ng una nilang inanunsyo sa kanilang FB page | #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/cXZVEAkG6W — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 10, 2020

Vergeire added that the new cases are currently confined at the following hospitals: Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan, Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan, and San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the country due to the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Under the said proclamation, all government agencies and local government units are ordered to cooperate and mobilize resources to combat the virus.