Top Stories

Philippines lifts travel ban in China except virus-stricken Hubei province

by Christhel Cuazon
People wearing face masks walk inside a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Philippines has lifted the travel ban on mainland China except for Hubei province — where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) believed to have originated.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the lifting of the ban was adopted in a March 12, 2020 resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Diseases (IATF).

The agency clarified that returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who will be able to present valid visas and/or work permits, OEC, notarized declaration of their knowledge and understanding of the risks, and other relevant documents that will prove their current employment in mainland China will be covered by the lifting of the travel ban.

Meanwhile, Filipinos with permanent resident visas and Filipino government officials who will travel on official duty will also be covered by the lifting of the travel ban.

The DFA said the following are excluded from the lifting of travel ban:

  • OFWs on the first-time deployment to mainland China
  • Students
  • Dependents of OFWs
  • Tourists

The travel ban was imposed by the government in February to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the Philippines has recorded 140 COVID-19 cases.

Related articles:

  1. PHL lifts travel ban over Taiwan
  2. Gov’t lifts travel ban in some parts of South Korea
  3. China’s Hubei province, center of virus outbreak, confirms 25 new deaths
  4. Philippines imposes travel ban to South Korean province amid COVID-19 threat
  5. DOH: Foreigners who tested positive for COVID-19 after travel to PH possibly contracted virus from other countries

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*