Philippines has now 441 PUIs for suspected coronavirus disease: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said that the Philippines has a total of 441 persons under investigations (PUIs) for suspected cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (CoVID-19).

In its latest data, the Health Department said that an additional 33 individuals were found to have manifested symptoms of the said virus.

The cumulative number of PUIs in the country has now surfaced to 441, with 230 of them currently admitted to different hospitals in the country while 206 others have been discharged after testing positive for the said virus.

Metro Manila still has the highest number of PUIs at 80. It is then followed by Central Visayas with 35 and Central Luzon with 29 suspected cases of CoVID-19.

Earlier, DOH said that two of the 32 Filipinos repatriated from Wuhan, China, who had diarrhea, have tested negative from the said virus.

Diarrhea, along with fever, coughing and shortness of breath, are among the symptoms of the coronavirus, according to a World Health Organization care guide.

The two have been sent back to New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac to finish the 14-day quarantine protocol of the government against the CoVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said most of the PUIs are Filipinos.

Among the foreigners under investigation in the country for possible COVID-19 are Chinese, Americans, Japanese, and Europeans.

On Thursday, the number of cases in China due to the CoVID-19 rapidly increased with over 1,355 individuals dead and nearly 60,000 has been infected, according to Hubei’s health commission.

