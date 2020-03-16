Philippines death toll for COVID-19 rose to 12

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported another case of fatality due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, a 56-year-old Filipino man who died at Makati Medical Center, bringing a total number of deaths to 12.

The advisory came hours after DOH reported three new cases of COVID-19 patients who died.

The latest mortality is Patient 12 (PH12), a Manila resident who tested positive for COVID-19 last March 9.

Prior to this, the patient already suffered an onset of symptoms — fever and coughing — on February 29 before he was admitted to the Makati Medical Center on March 7. He died Sunday evening due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, secondary to coronavirus disease. He was also diagnosed with asthma.

As of Monday morning, DOH recorded a total of 140 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier stated that confirmed cases are expected to rise as more testing will be done.

