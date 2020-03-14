Top Stories

Philippines confirms 34 new cases of COVID-19: total tally rise to 98

by Christhel Cuazon
People hoard bottles of alcohol after the Philippine government confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country, in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 34 new cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19)in the country, bringing a total number of confirmed cases to 98.

In a press conference, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the numbers rose after receiving the laboratory results of the patients.

Earlier, DOH also confirmed 8 fatalities of the said virus in the country.

“Our frontline health workers and medical personnel are risking their safety to respond to the needs of the public, all we ask is for you to do your part: practice preventive measures, go on strict home quarantine if you are experiencing mild symptoms, and help halt the spread of fake news. The success of our measures to contain COVID-19 is hinged on your participation. We will get through this together,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said as he urges everyone to cooperate with the precautionary measures.

The announcement came just hours before the region-wide implementation of “community quarantine” in Metro Manila.

