Philippines’ Cebu Air orders 15 A320neo jets, pushing Airbus toward sales milestone

(Reuters) – Philippines‘ Cebu Air Inc <CEB.PS> said on Thursday it had ordered 15 Airbus SE <AIR.PA> A320neo family jets worth $2 billion at list prices, keeping the European manufacturer on track to reach a year-end sales milestone.

The deal includes up to 10 of the long-range A321XLR planes launched this year that have proven popular with airlines.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer on Wednesday noted Airbus had won 940 gross orders so far this year and said the planemaker expected to reach a milestone by the end of the year, in a clear sign it would cross the 1,000 mark.

It targets 860 deliveries, having lowered that 2019 goal due to delays in production of the A321neo.

Cebu Air, which operates under the brand Cebu Pacific, signed a provisional deal for the 15 A320neo family planes during the Paris Air Show in June.

In November, the budget carrier finalised the purchase of 16 larger A330neo jets worth $4.8 billion at list prices. Airlines typically receive large discounts from the list price.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)