PH to impose partial deployment ban against Kuwait amid OFW killing — DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to impose a ‘partial’ deployment ban to Kuwait following the death of another Filipino worker in the hands of her employer.

In an interview, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said that the ban will cover all first-time domestic helpers, except returning OFWs and first-time skilled workers.

On Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that a Filipina maid identified Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, hailing from Norala, South Cotabato. was killed by her own employer. Reports also said that Villavende was already “black and blue” and was “already dead” when she was rushed to the hospital.

Her employer is currently detained with Kuwaiti authorities.

Malacañang, in a statement, condemned the crime and called Villavende’s death as a clear disregard of the agreement signed by both nations in 2018, which seeks to provide better protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East nation. Under the agreement, employers are required to allow their Filipino workers to get at least seven hours of sleep daily and prohibits them from confiscating passports, among others.

READ: Malacañang calls death of Filipina a ‘clear disregard’ of 2018 agreement with Kuwait

According to Bello, recruitment agencies should be responsible in monitoring the welfare of the workers they deploy abroad.

“May responsibility sila na ‘yung kanilang dineploy ay nasa mabuting kamay, dapat alamin nila periodically ang kalagayan ng kanilang mga na-deploy,” he said.

In February 2018, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte ordered to ban the deployment of OFWs to Kuwait, yet, in May he listed the order after the agreement was signed.