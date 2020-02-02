PGC ready to assist in verifying suspected 2019-nCoV cases

The Philippine Genome Center (PGC) offered their help to the Department of Health and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in confirming cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The PGC said that the next generation DNA/RNA Sequencing (NGS) equipment to validate suspected 2019-nCoV cases.

“The method for whole genome sequencing using NGS does not use primers and can be used to identify unknown organisms in a sample mixture by using bioinformatics or computational tools,” PGC said in its website.

“For those with positive results using the RT-PCR kits (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), PGC can also sequence the amplified DNA through the traditional capillary sequencing method,” the center added.

The reasearch unit based at the University of the Philippines Diliman Campus said that the Core Facility for Bioinformatics, headed by Dr. Jan Michael Yap, has already allotted computational resources to be able to perform viral metagenomics.

The PGC said that they established their DNA Sequencing Core Facility in 2012 with funding from the Department of Science and Technology in response to the 2003 outbreak of the the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus.

The facility received further support with its acquisition of even more powerful DNA sequencing equipment through the Commission on Higher Education.

“We’ve been providing sequencing services for research, equipment-use and training to public and private R&D institutions and hospitals,” said Dr. Benedict Maralit, head of the PGC DNA Sequencing Core Facility.

“Sequencing tissues, RNA, whole genomes of organisms, including viruses, is among the services we provide; and our laboratory is ready to support efforts to address issues on a national scale such as 2019-nCoV,” Maralit added.