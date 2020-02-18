The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) unveiled the country’s line-up for the FIBA 3×3 Olympic qualifying tournament.

Joshua Muzon, Alvin Pasaol, CJ Perez, and Moala Tautuaa will represent the Philippines in the qualifiers which will be held in Bengaluru, India from March 18 to 22.

Munzon and Pasaol secured a slot in the team for being among the top 10 3×3 players in the Philippines based on the world ranking of FIBA (International Basketball Federation).

Tautuaa and Perez, meanwhile, played for the Philippines in the men’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in which they won a gold medal.

The four players were chosen upon the recommendation of the SBP Selection Committee chaired by executive director Sonny Barrios, and composed of coaches Jong Uichico, Pat Aquino, Ronnie Magsanoc and Eric Altamirano.

Leonard Santillan and Karl Dehesa, meanwhile, will serve as reserves for the team.

Serbian coach Stefan Stojajic will be calling the shots for the squad. He alongside conditioning coach Darko Krsman will also be overseeing the development of the players during their training camp.

Philippines will be facing Slovenia, France, Qatar, and Dominican Republic in the group stage of the qualifiers.