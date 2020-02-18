Sports

Perez, Tautuaa join Munzon, Pasaol in PHL line-up for 3×3 Olympic qualifiers

by Kristan Carag
Photo Credits: fiba.basketball

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) unveiled the country’s line-up for the FIBA 3×3 Olympic qualifying tournament.

Joshua Muzon, Alvin Pasaol, CJ Perez, and Moala Tautuaa will represent the Philippines in the qualifiers which will be held in Bengaluru, India from March 18 to 22.

Munzon and Pasaol secured a slot in the team for being among the top 10 3×3 players in the Philippines based on the world ranking of FIBA (International Basketball Federation).

Tautuaa and Perez, meanwhile, played for the Philippines in the men’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in which they won a gold medal.

The four players were chosen upon the recommendation of the SBP Selection Committee chaired by executive director Sonny Barrios, and composed of coaches Jong Uichico, Pat Aquino, Ronnie Magsanoc and Eric Altamirano.

Leonard Santillan and Karl Dehesa, meanwhile, will serve as reserves for the team.

Serbian coach Stefan Stojajic will be calling the shots for the squad. He alongside conditioning coach Darko Krsman will also be overseeing the development of the players during their training camp.

Philippines will be facing Slovenia, France, Qatar, and Dominican Republic in the group stage of the qualifiers.

Related articles:

  1. Perez, Newsome, Tautuaa, Perkins tasked to win first SEA Games 3×3 basketball gold
  2. Philippines secures a slot for Olympic qualifiers of 3×3 Men’s Basketball Tournament
  3. Former PBA top player tasked to head men’s 3×3 team for FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament
  4. Coach Yeng Guiao to remain with Gilas until next round of 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers
  5. Tough competition for PHL in acquiring rights to host Olympic Qualifiers

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*