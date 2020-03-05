PDEA arrests 10 drug suspects at a motel in Manila

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested 10 drug suspects inside a motel along Quiricada Street, Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Operatives said that the target of their anti-drug operation is a casino dealer named Julie Anne Sarmiento.

Authorities seized suspected party drugs, bottles of liquid drugs, crystallized methamphetamine or shabu, and marijuana from the suspects.

PDEA operatives said that they noticed that the room used by the suspects, five female and five male, still had signs that they just had a pot session.

Meanwhile, Sarmiento insisted that she just happened to be with the group but PDEA said that they have been monitoring the target since January.