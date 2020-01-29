PCG: 2 Chinese ships dock in PH declared clear, safe by Bureau of Quarantine amid virus scare

Two Chinese cruise ship, one from Hongkong and the other one from China, boarding over 1,400 Chinese nationalities docked in Manila earlier this week amid the novel coronavirus scare.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed that the first ship, “World Dream Cruise Ship,” arrived Tuesday morning from Hong Kong bringing over 778 passengers and is bound to leave for Subic. However, the said ship was barred from docking in the Subic after Olongapo City residents led by Mayor Rolen Paulino protested.

In reports, the Olongapo City government said to have asked the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) to suspend the arrival of cruise ships at the Subic Bay Freeport while the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus remained.

On the other hand, the other ship, “MV Ligulao,” a cargo vessel, came from Lianyungang in Jiangsu, China arrived last Monday, January 27. The said cargo vessel, which has over 20 crew members, have already returned to China last night.

Both ships have been cleared and declared safe by the Bureau of Quarantine after conducting mandatory inspections.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 131 as health authorities at the epicenter of the epidemic reported another 840 confirmed cases, even as Beijing reiterated its confidence in containing the disease.