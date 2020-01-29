Top Stories

PCG: 2 Chinese ships dock in PH declared clear, safe by Bureau of Quarantine amid virus scare

by Christhel Cuazon
Two Chinese cruise ship, one from Hongkong and the other one from China, boarding over 1,400 Chinese nationalities docked in Manila earlier this week amid the novel coronavirus scare | Photo courtesy: PCG

Two Chinese cruise ship, one from Hongkong and the other one from China, boarding over 1,400 Chinese nationalities docked in Manila earlier this week amid the novel coronavirus scare.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed that the first ship, “World Dream Cruise Ship,” arrived Tuesday morning from Hong Kong bringing over 778 passengers and is bound to leave for Subic. However, the said ship was barred from docking in the Subic after Olongapo City residents led by Mayor Rolen Paulino protested.

In reports, the Olongapo City government said to have asked the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) to suspend the arrival of cruise ships at the Subic Bay Freeport while the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus remained.

On the other hand, the other ship, “MV Ligulao,” a cargo vessel, came from Lianyungang in Jiangsu, China arrived last Monday, January 27. The said cargo vessel, which has over 20 crew members, have already returned to China last night.

Both ships have been cleared and declared safe by the Bureau of Quarantine after conducting mandatory inspections.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 131 as health authorities at the epicenter of the epidemic reported another 840 confirmed cases, even as Beijing reiterated its confidence in containing the disease.

Related articles:

  1. PAGCOR orders all POGOs to impose 10-day quarantine to employees amid novel coronavirus scare
  2. Chinese naval ships arrive in Davao City
  3. Chinese ships are no longer in Quirino atoll – DFA
  4. Maring fails to shoo Chinese ships in Ayungin
  5. Philippines stops issuing visas on arrival to Chinese nationals on virus fears

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*