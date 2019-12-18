PCC orders Grab Philippines to refund consumers Php 16-M for over pricing, driver cancellations

Ride-hailing firm Grab Philippines will be refunding a total fine of Php 16.15 million to its drivers and consumers for violating its voluntary commitments from May to August.

On Wednesday, anti-trust watchdog Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) released a statement which orders Grab to return Php 14.15 million over “extraordinary deviation on its pricing commitment” and another Php 2 million for exceeding driver cancellations at 7.76 percent instead of 5 percent.

“Passengers who availed of Grab’s services between May 11 to August 10 this year, or the fourth quarter of the initial undertaking, shall expect the rebate within 60 days through GrabPay credits,” the PCC said in a statement.

In reports, Grab said it will disburse the Php 14.15 million to the GrabPay wallets of those who took rides from May 11 to August 10 not later than Feb. 10, 2020, while the additional Php 2 million penalty due to driver cancellation will be paid directly to the PCC.

The fine is on top of the Php 23 million fine imposed in November against Grab for pricing and other commitment violations, with Php 5 million from its excessive overcharge to customers between February and May.

Earlier, Grab said it did not overcharge based on the matrix provided by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). The ride-hailing firm blamed heavier road traffic flow and lack of supply of cars and drivers to meet passenger demand.

“TNVS (Transport Network Vehicle Service) is initially intended to augment the mass transportation system in the country, at the current rate, the TNVS is now carrying the heavy load of serving commuters which the current mass transport system is unable to accommodate,” Grab earlier said in a statement.

“As the new monitoring year begins with the new system-wide average monitoring scheme, Grab is hopeful in fulfilling its commitments to the PCC. However, it highlights that as a platform, pricing will still be influenced by factors such as lack of supply, and the traffic situation,” it added.

This is not the first time for the antitrust body to require fare refunds from Grab.

In July 2018, Grab was ordered to pay Php 10-million penalty for overcharging, including a rebate for imposing Php 2 per minute of “waiting time” to riders.