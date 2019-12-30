The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will hold the first-ever rookie draft for its upcoming three-on-three basketball league on February 2020.

The PBA announced that basketball players ages 17 years old and above with Filipino or Fil-foreign citizenship can apply for the draft set on Feb. 17, 2020

All applicants must submit a 2×2 picture, application form and an original Philippine Statistics Authority birth certificate, while Fil-foreign aspirants must also submit a certificate of recognition from the Bureau of Immigration.

Aspirants have until Feb. 7, 2020 to submit the aforementioned requirements.

After being elected for a third straight term, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the plans of the league to hold a 3-on-3 basketball competition.

Further details regarding the schedule of the 3-on-3 games have not yet been announced.