PBA postpones Philippine Cup games, other events amidst COVID-19 scare

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is postponing indefinitely their Philippine Cup due to the ongoing threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

PBA came up with the decision to cancel the upcoming games following a special meeting between the Board of Governors of the Office of the Commissioner on Tuesday, March 10.

The league also postponed the games and activities of their PBA D-League Aspirant’s Cup and inagural 3×3 tournament until further notice.

“Considering the present situation surrounding COVID-19 and the Presidential declaration of Public Health Emergency, it is our paramount duty and responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our fans, players, teams, officials, and staff,” the league said in a statement on Wednesday, March 12.

PBA said that they will assess the effects of COVID-19 on a day-to-day basis guided by the parameters set by the Department of Health and the World Health Organization.

The league assured that they remain committed in conducting their games and activities in a safe and responsible manner for all their stakeholders.

The All-Filipino Conference of the PBA started on Sunday, March 8, with game that ended with defending champions San Miguel Beer seizing a 94-78 victory against Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok

As of Wednesday, the DOH has confirmed that 49 patients have tested positive for COVID-19.