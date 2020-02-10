PBA moves opening dates due to 2019 nCoV scare

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) already decided to move the opening dates for their 45th season and 10th season of their Developmental League.

The league announced on Monday, Feb. 10, that the opening of the PBA Season 45 has been moved from March 1 to March 8, while the the PBA D-League Season 10 will start on March 2 from the previous February 13.

PBA changed their schedule due to the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and as per the advise of the Department of Health.

“Preventive measures against N-COV are now in place and will be implemented. The safety of our fans, teams, players and officials remain to be our top-most priority,” PBA said in their Facebook page.

This year’s Philippine Cup, the first conference of the PBA, will still start with a game between the San Miguel Beer and the Magnolia Pambansang Manok.

Prior the inagural game, the PBA will hold the awarding ceremony for their 44th season.