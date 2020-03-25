PBA extends suspension of practices, other team activities

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has decided to extend the suspension of team practices and other related activities due to the ongoing threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial issued a memorandum on Monday, March 23, informing teams that the two-week ban, which supposed to end on Friday, March 27, had been extended ‘until further notice’.

“In light of the country’s current situation, the Office of the Commissioner is extending all its member teams’ two-week break from practices, scrimmages and other related activities which was supposed to end March 27, until further notice,” Marcial said in the memorandum.

The PBA barred teams from conducting practice after the whole region of Luzon has been placed under enhanced community quarantine in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Declaration no. 929 places the whole country under state of calamity and the nation’s capital under ‘enhanced quarantine’. We ask your full cooperation and compliance and encourage everyone to stay fit and healthy in the confines and safety of their homes,” the memorandum reads.

Marcial also urged teams to follow guidelines set by public health workers and to wait for further updates.

The PBA also announced on March 11 the cancelation of their ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, D-League Aspirants Cup, inaugural 3×3 tournament, and related activities due to the threat of COVID-19.