‘Pay one-month salary of workers hit by enhanced community quarantine’ Sec. Bello appeals to employers

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) urged big-time employers to pay the one-month salary of their workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“Ang pinapaki-usap namin ay yung mga mangagawa nila na mawawalan ng trabaho ng isang buwan dahil malolock-out, malolock-down, maquaquarantine sila baka pwedeng bayaran niyo na yung sweldo nila ng one month,” DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III said during an interview with DZRH.

Bello also asked employers to release the 13th month pay of their employees earlier to mitigate the negative effects of the enhanced community quarantine.

Due to the enhanced community quarantine, most establishments, except supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, food preparation and delivery services, banks, and water-refilling stations, have temporarily closed down.

The public has also been told to stay in their homes and to only leave their residences to buy their needs throughout the duration of the enhanced community quarantine that will last until April 13.

DOLE has issued department orders to mitigate the impact of the enhanced community quarantine to the public.

Under Department Order No. 209, affected workers can avail a one-time financial assistance worth Php 5,000 ‘in lump sum, non-conditional, regardless of employment status’.

Department Order No. 210, meanwhile, states that underemployed, self employed, and displaced marginalized workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine can enroll to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) for temporary jobs.

Beneficiaries of TUPAD will be paid the minimum daily wage of their region for sanitizing and disinfecting their homes and the immediate vicinity of their houses.

The duration of work will only be limited to 10 days.

“Walang pag-saway sa quarantine dahil yung trabaho nila gagawin nila doon sa bahay nila. Iquaquarantine nila yung bahay nila, at yung kapitbahay nila. Iyon ang trabaho na ibibigay namin sa kanila at kami na ang magpapasweldo sa kanila,” Bello explained.