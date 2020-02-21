“Pastillas” scheme witness now under WPP custody: DOJ Chief

Allision Chiong, the whistleblower of the controversial ‘pastillas’ scheme inside the Bureau of Immigration, is now under the custody of the Witness Protection Program (WPP), Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Friday.

During the Senate hearing, Chiong testified he has “personally witnessed various illegal transactions over the years involving extortion money in exchange of unimpeded passage through the Philippines, whether leaving or entering the country.”

In a text message sent to reporters, Guevarra confirmed that Chiong is under the custody of WPP upon the request of Senator Risa Hontiveros and Senate President Vicente Sotto III for his security.

“He will be evaluated thoroughly by the WPP before he could be considered for full coverage,” the Justice chief added.

Just like Hontiveros, Chiong said that the reason behind the ‘pastillas’ monicker is that the cash used to be hidden in rolled bond paper like the wrapping for the milk candy, but that has since been upgraded to pay envelopes for the release of kickbacks.

“Each cooperating immigration officer would receive around PHP 20,000 weekly for Terminal 1 duties and PHP 8,000 weekly for Terminal 3 duties… Someone among the group would shout ‘It’s pastillas time!’ each time the money is already divided,” Chiong stated, adding that he once received ‘pastillas.’

Chiong also showed photos of an alleged group in the mobile app Viber that has since been deleted, where officers are given the names of Chinese nationals who should receive “VIP” treatment.

Despite the controversy, President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday still vouched for the integrity of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente.