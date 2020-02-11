Passengers stranded at NAIA after Taiwan’s inclusion in the temporary travel ban

Some passengers are stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, Feb 11 following the announcement of the Philippine government that Taiwan is covered by the temporary travel ban it imposed on China, Hongkong and Macau.

Luchi Razon, a Filipino with a US-issued passport, is one of the passengers affected by the travel ban.

Razon’s flight arrived in Manila from Los Angeles, USA via connecting flight from Taiwan.

According to Razon, they were mid-air when the travel ban took effect and her request is if the government can provide them with a direct flight to LA or have them quarantined here. They don’t want to be brought back to Taiwan.

However, the Bureau of Immigration insisted that passengers affected by the travel restrictions should be brought back to the last port of origin.

In line with this, Immigration Spokesperson Dana Sandoval reiterated that the temporary travel ban also covers US passport holders. “It’s the same thing as what we have been implementing sa travel ban ng China, Hong Kong at Macau.”

Sandoval said that the airline company has the responsibility of bringing back their passengers to their port of origin.