Nation

Passengers returning home flock at bus terminals in Pasay

by Kristan Carag
Screen-grabbed from video of DZRH Noche Cacas

Bus terminals in Malibay, Pasay City are filled with people either going home to their provinces or arriving in Metro Manila following the Christmas holidays.

A large number of people have been recorded on Friday, Jan. 3, at the terminals of Elavil Bus and Philtranco.

The Pasay City police continuously monitors the situation in the bus terminals to ensure the security of the passengers.

Meanwhile, a large number of passengers returning to their provinces have also flocked at the Araneta Bus Terminal in Cubao, Quezon City.

