Pasig City saves off Php 150-M in 5 months due to ‘open and honest’ bidding — Vico Sotto

Despite being a neophyte mayor, Vico Sotto proved that he is serious in his job of cleaning off the Pasig City government.

On Monday, the 29-year-old Pasig city mayor revealed in a Facebook post that the local government saved over P150 million in 5 months due to changes in the public bidding process, an effort to cut off corruption.

“First 5 months = we have saved over 150 MILLION PESOS because of our OPEN and HONEST TO GOODNESS PUBLIC BIDDING for the city’s goods and services,” Sotto said in his lengthy post.

Sotto said that upon assuming his post, he instructed all Approved Budget of Contracts (ABC) to be reduced by a minimum of 10 percent since he doesn’t accept kickbacks.

“Second, the bidding process is now TRULY OPEN, rigidly following the correct procedures. As a result, competition is high and prices go down. Previously, almost all winning bids were within 1% the ABC. Now, it is common to see winning bids that are 10-50% lower,” he said.

Though it was not easy, the neophyte mayor said it was worth it because the citizens of Pasig will benefit from it.

“Hindi madali ang ginagawa nating paglilinis, pero sulit ang hirap. Dahil sa dulo, ang ordinaryong mamamayan ang makikinabang. Mas maraming pondo para sa iba’t ibang serbisyo, lalo na sa serbisyong pangkalusugan,” he noted.