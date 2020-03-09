Pasig City confirms 2 COVID-19 cases

Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday announced that there are two (2) confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases recorded in Pasig City.
In a Facebook post, Sotto said that one of the two patients, who is not a Pasig City resident, is currently confined at Medical City Pasig. Meanwhile, the other one, who is a Pasig City constituent, is confined at a private hospital outside of the city.
“The LGU is closely coordinating with the DOH. The hospitals are secure,” Sotto said in his post.
- Contact tracing (most important)
- Dedicated response teams observing proper protocol;
- Disinfection of public spaces;
- Cancellation of all public events and gatherings;
- Applications for permits for large private events on hold
Earlier, the cities of Marikina and Quezon confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of Monday, the Philippines has now confirmed 10 cases of coronavirus after DOH confirms four more on Sunday.
READ: Philippines confirms four new COVID-19 cases; bringing total to 10