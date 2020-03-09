Pasig City confirms 2 COVID-19 cases

Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday announced that there are two (2) confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases recorded in Pasig City.

In a Facebook post, Sotto said that one of the two patients, who is not a Pasig City resident, is currently confined at Medical City Pasig. Meanwhile, the other one, who is a Pasig City constituent, is confined at a private hospital outside of the city.

“The LGU is closely coordinating with the DOH. The hospitals are secure,” Sotto said in his post.

In the said post, Sotto also said that Pasig City will be implementing precautionary measures set by the DOH and the World Health Organization (WHO) such as:

Contact tracing (most important)

Dedicated response teams observing proper protocol;

Disinfection of public spaces;

Cancellation of all public events and gatherings;

Applications for permits for large private events on hold

Earlier, the cities of Marikina and Quezon confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the Philippines has now confirmed 10 cases of coronavirus after DOH confirms four more on Sunday.

