Papi Sarr apologizes following arrest

Cameroonian basketball player Papi Sarr, who formerly played for the Adamson University Soaring Falcons, issued an apology after getting arrested for allegedly assaulting a school official.

The Manila Police District said that they arrested Sarr on Thursday, March 5, after he shouted profanities and threatened Fr. Aldrin Suan, the athletic director of Adamson University, inside the Saint Vincent Gym of the campus.

Reports stated that Suan handed a dismissal letter to Sarr prior the confrontation.

After the incident, Adamson University expelled the 24-year old student athlete, who played for the Soaring Falcons in the UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) for five years.

After being released from detention, Sarr apologized for his actions and said that he did not intend to disrespect the priests and his team in Adamson.

“Those of you who knows me personally know that it was not intentional. I love this school and would not have spent 7 years of my life here no matter what happened before,” the 24-year old athlete said in a Facebook post.

“Raising my voice due to emotion and throwing the letter that I received this morning was unsportsmanlike. Again i’m sorry for the hurt my action have caused you,” he added.

Adamson Chronicle, the student paper of the Ermita-based university, reported that Sarr was dismissed due to ‘misbehavior and missing team practices without a reasonable excuse’.

It was also reported that Sarr failed to comply to the rules established by the Adamson’s Office of Athletics and Recreational, and the men’s basketball team.