Top Stories

Pangasinan under extreme enhanced community quarantine

by Kristan Carag
Pangasinan Gov. Amado Espino III (Photo Credits: pangasinan.gov.ph)

The whole province of Pangasinan has been placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine.

Pangasinan Gov. Amado Espino III signed Executive Order No. 0015-2020 prohibiting people from entering and leaving the province starting 8:00PM on Tuesday, March 24, until midnight of Tuesday, March 31.

Through EO No. 0015-2020, Espino has also placed the municipality of Malasiqui under extreme enhanced community quarantine.

Espino also extended the implementation of extreme enhanced community quarantine in the municipality of Bayambang, set to start on Saturday, March 28, to March 31.

This means that residents of towns of Bayambang and Malasiqui are not allowed to leave their respective residences and are ordered to be on home quarantine,” the order read.

This development came after Pangasinan recorded four confirmed cases of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease, two of which have already died.

Related articles:

  1. Two barangays in Quezon city placed under ‘extreme enhanced community quarantine’
  2. Prez Duterte declares ‘enhanced community quarantine’ over entire Luzon
  3. Motorists try to enter Metro Manila amidst enhanced community quarantine
  4. ‘Pay one-month salary of workers hit by enhanced community quarantine’ Sec. Bello appeals to employers
  5. Ombudsman files motion to suspend vs Pangasinan solon

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*