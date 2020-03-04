Panelo denies gov’t giving POGO “blanket protection”

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo slammed reports that the government is providing blanket protection to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Panelo made the clarification amid the on-going controversy and criticism against POGO, wherein majority of their personnel are Chinese nationals.

Some of these issues include prostitution, money laundering, kidnapping, tax evasion, and other illegal activities.

Panelo said that President Rodrigo Duterte will not tolerate any foreign national, regardless if they are Chinese or Americans, to commit any irregularity while in the country.

There is no blanket protection nor sacred cow when it comes to the President.

The POGO industry has been put under the microscope after a series of expose from Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Hontiveros revealed during a Senate hearing the alleged sex trade being offered to POGO clients, wherein girls are being peddled “food delivery style.”

Hontiveros said that she already sought the help of Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian regarding the care of the women that were rescued from prostitution rings.

Aside from illegal sex trade, Hontiveros also revealed of Chinese nationals using illegal means for easy entry in the Philippines.

In February during a Senate hearing, Hontiveros castigated Bureau of Immigration officials regarding the so-called “Pastillas scheme.” Bills amounting to Php10,000 are being rolled in bond papers, just like the wrapper of a pastillas, and will be handed secretly to receiving BI personnel for a seamless entry to the country.

