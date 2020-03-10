Panagbenga Festival 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The annual Panagbenga Festival in Baguio City has been canceled this year in order “to ensure the safety of everyone” following the coronavirus outbreak.

Aside from the annual flower festival, Mayor Benjamin Magalong also announced that Ukay-Ukay Night Market, which was supposed to start last night, and the Session Road in Bloom, a weeklong event that features food and products of various provinces, were also canceled.

The decision was made during the meeting presided by Magalong and the interagency task force on the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) which includes the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc., Department of Health (DOH)-Cordillera Administrative Region, Department of Education-CAR and Baguio City police.

The opening parade of the festival, which was originally set on February 1, had been earlier moved to March 21, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The grand float and street parades set on February 29 and March 1 were also postponed to March 28 and March 29, respectively.

The Philippines, as of Tuesday morning, has recorded 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus 2019.