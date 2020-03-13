Pampanga confirms 1st CoVid19 case

The province of Pampanga on Friday reported it first confirmed 2019 Coronavirus disease (CoVid19) case.

The patient, a grab driver who travelled to Clark, Pampanga is now seeking medical help in a hospital in Metro Manila.

As per reports, the patient has a history of tuberculosis and hypertension.

Authorities were able to locate the person the patient interacted with and will be brought to the Jose B. Lingad hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga.

In line with this, Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda ordered the suspension of classes in all levels both public and private in the province on Monday, Mar. 16

Pineda is also asking his constituents to be vigilant and go to the nearest hospital in case they start showing symptoms of the said virus. All are encouraged to report any incident that is connected to the CoVid19 health situation.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed CoVid19 cases in the Philippines is 64.